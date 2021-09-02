Rental market showing signs of life after Covid-19 slowdown

When Covid-19 hit, the rental market took a battering, with many tenants seeking refuge with families and friends as income dwindled in protracted lockdowns.

But the market is showing signs of recovery, and by the second quarter of 2021 more than 80% of residential tenants were in good standing - compared to only 73.5% in the second quarter of 2020, according the latest TPN residential rental monitor.

With the unemployment rate reaching a record high in the second quarter of this year, according to the report, affordability remains under pressure for many tenants and above-inflation increases by municipalities hasn’t made this any easier.

Commenting on the latest rental performance, Michelle Dickens, CEO of TPN Credit Bureau, said though most major provinces have seen an improvement in tenant payment behaviour above 80%, Gauteng lags with just 78.67% of tenants in good standing. Negative escalations in the province continued for the third consecutive quarter. Despite the decline in tenant payment behaviour in Gauteng, the province took top honours on returns, with a gross yield measured at 11%.

Landlords in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape are clearly more risk-averse as illustrated by the fact that their tenants are ahead of the curve with about 85% and 84% respectively in good standing. But after a year of negative rental escalations, the Western Cape is experiencing rising vacancies at 14.38%. The province, which historically outperforms the rest of the country as far as property prices are concerned, only recorded total returns of 8.7%.

The Eastern Cape, on the other hand, has a low 4.28% vacancy rate coupled with strong demand which has allowed it to maintain its positive rental escalation at about 2%. As a result, the province’s gross yield of 10.7% is seeing it punch significantly above the national average of 10.3%.