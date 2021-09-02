Winde pushes for looser lockdown as Western Cape passes third-wave peak

The Western Cape lockdown must be eased as the third wave of Covid-19 declines, says premier Alan Winde.

“I will petition the president to move the Western Cape down a level to alert level 2 as soon as possible,” Winde said on Wednesday as active cases in the province fell by 21% in a week.

“This will enable the weekend sale of alcohol, a later curfew and an adjustment to the size of gatherings permitted. It's essential for job creation in our province, especially in our hospitality and events sector as we approach our tourism season.”