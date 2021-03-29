Registered counsellors can unravel your debt mess

The hard lockdown might be a thing of the past but its effects are still being felt as many people have resorted to debt counsellors to help fix their dire financial situations.

Benay Sager, the chief operating officer of DebtBusters, told Sowetan last week that debt-counselling enquiries have increased by 40% compared to the same period last year. He said this could have been triggered by the lower interest rates and payment holidays that could have provided some short-term relief during hard lockdown last year. However, some consumers have not been able to honour their original payments.

*Thulani, a father of two who works for a Pretoria IT company, saw his salary being reduced from R12,000 to R10,000 last year after Covid-19. His fast-food business also shut down as he could not afford the R1,600 rent. “I had two loans that I took before Covid and when the pandemic hit, I took two more loans with the hope of reopening my business and I also bought new equipment. But it flopped and I had a R190,000 debt that I could not pay,” he said.

“I owed money and ended up getting only R1,000 from my salary after all the creditors have taken their money. I started rotating which debt I would pay each month and then the calls from debt collectors started,” said Thulani.

Thulani approached DebtRescue for help and the company managed to halve his monthly payment towards his debt, which he will pay off by 2025.