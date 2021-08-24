Affordable small flats in Joburg CBD
Live Easy has properties in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Ekurhuleni
Housing in major cities all over the world is always in high demand.
People move in and out of the cities like the ebb and flow of ocean waves; their reasons for moving vary but most common is that of the cost of rent versus the living space. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.