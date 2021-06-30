Businesses dread another round of gloomy days
Level 4 poses real threat to entrepreneurs
The current Covid-19 level 4 lockdown in SA has put several businesses on the brink of collapse while other entrepreneurs have opted to give up.
When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 14-day level 4 lockdown on Sunday, it brought back sad memories to business owners who were beginning to find their feet after last year's hard lockdown...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.