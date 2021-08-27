SA’s ‘unpredictable’ third wave of Covid-19 shows no sign of abating

SA’s third wave of Covid-19 infections is dragging on longer than expected and behaving differently from the first and second waves, health minister Dr Joe Phaahla said on Friday.

“This third wave is continuing to behave in a very unpredictable manner ... sometimes it looks as if it is going steeply downwards and then it rises again. What this means is that many of us are not observing the prescribed precautions,” Phaahla said at a media briefing.

From July 9 there was a steep downward trend in the national curve, but on August 13 “the cases started to trend upwards again [and] this fluctuation can also be seen in the individual provinces, not only the national curve”.