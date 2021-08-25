How will South Africans abroad get the vaccine?

South Africans living abroad will not miss the opportunity to get the Covid-19 vaccine, and will be vaccinated in the countries in which they are residing.

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen international borders close over the past 18 months and the introduction of strict regulations controlling movement between many countries to try curb the spread of the coronavirus.

This has left many South Africans abroad unable to take part in the national Covid-19 vaccination rollout programme.

The department of health told TimesLIVE no citizen will be denied the opportunity to get the vaccine, even if they are not in the country.