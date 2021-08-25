South Africa

Your Covid-19 question answered

How will South Africans abroad get the vaccine?

25 August 2021 - 07:00
South Africans are usually vaccinated against Covid-19 together with the citizens of the country in which they are living.
Image: 123RF/perig76

South Africans living abroad will not miss the opportunity to get the Covid-19 vaccine, and will be vaccinated in the countries in which they are residing.

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen international borders close over the past 18 months and the introduction of strict regulations controlling movement between many countries to try curb the spread of the coronavirus.

This has left many South Africans abroad unable to take part in the national Covid-19 vaccination rollout programme.

The department of health told TimesLIVE no citizen will be denied the opportunity to get the vaccine, even if they are not in the country.

“Citizens overseas are vaccinated in the countries where they are,” said department spokesperson Popo Maja.

South Africans are usually vaccinated together with citizens of the country in which they are living, but can approach the SA consulate for assistance.

In SA, documented foreign nationals are able to get jabs at vaccination sites and are only required to bring their passport or other legal documents showing their identity and legal status within the country.

