South Africa

Soweto family in anguish as murder case stalls

Four-year wait takes a toll

30 August 2021 - 06:30

A Soweto family is demanding justice for one of its members who was gunned down more than four years ago but no-one has been arrested.

Pule Kgaratsi, 51, was killed on July 30 2017 in White City, Soweto. A murder case was then opened at the Moroka police station...

