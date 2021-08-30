Provinces defend their record of paying service providers

Most blame incorrect information for delays

Incomplete information, dormant bank accounts and disputed documents are some of the reasons given by three of the five provincial governments that have performed badly in the payment of suppliers.



According to the National Treasury report for the 2020/2021 financial year, KwaZulu-Natal had 1,985 invoices that were not paid within the stipulated 30-day period. These invoices were worth R88m. Gauteng, on the other hand, was one of the worst performers with more than 20,000 invoices worth R1.4bn unpaid. Eastern Cape had 12,651 invoices worth R1.8bn...