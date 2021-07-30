Extortion, corruption, violence: Western Cape taxi wars 'playbook'

In response, municipalities issue fines and taxis are impounded. The illegal operators then decide to run to Cata or Codeta for protection and lobbying power.

“Now we know, and this has been admitted to by the leaders in the minibus taxi industry, that they recruit individuals with this type of pull, with this lobbying power.

“So they recruit municipal officials, they recruit political players, they recruit members of the SAPS. And that is something that has to be looked into.

“In the absence of effective law enforcement the first local association that is the legitimate local association in that area on those routes then are in a sense are forced to affiliate with the second rival mother body,” said Ahmed.

He said the rival local organisations would end up paying fees to their newly adopted mother bodies for protection, and also allow the mother bodies to deploy additional taxis on the routes in their town.

“It is a big problem and it is one of the underlying causes of the conflict that we are facing but also the conflict that sprang up not just in Paarl and Mbekweni but conflict in Ceres, Saldanha, George, conflicts throughout the province and therein lies the problem that we have to address,” he said.

Ahmed added that the mother bodies and local taxi associations and leaders viewed taxi ranks as their turf and were recruiting gangsters to enforce control over ranks and interchanges.

“The leaders themselves have indicated that they recruited these strongmen and they are unable to now control the criminal element in their ranks and we as government have to help them now as enforcement, as SAPS, as the regulating authorities, we have to help the legal operators to get to a point where they can clean up their ranks of the criminal element.

“Now operators both legal and illegal, informal traders, and even private companies are having to pay fees to taxi leaders or gangsters at the taxi ranks.

“Now I want to emphasise here in my statement: the minibus taxi industry is comprised of the majority of operators who are decent people who simply want to make a decent living for their families. But the industry, however, to my mind, has been hijacked by a criminal element that is holding even the legal operators and the decent operators hostage — and so also the communities and commuters they are supposed to serve,” he said.