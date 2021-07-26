Deferral of PAYE will help businesses with cash flow, tax expert says

President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the government will defer payment of Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) taxes for three months will help companies with cash flows, a tax expert said.

This cash could then be used to pay their employees and for whatever else was necessary to keep them going.

In his address to the nation on Sunday, Ramaphosa said there would be a deferral of PAYE taxes for three months, with an automatic deferral of 35% of PAYE liabilities for employers with revenue below R100m.

He added that the payment of excise taxes by the alcohol sector would be deferred for three months, to ease the burden on the sector as it recovers from lockdown regulations and violent protests and looting.

Ramaphosa said these interventions were designed to extend as much relief as possible to businesses that need support, without compromising the country's fiscal sustainability.

These decisions were welcomed by Business Unity SA (Busa) and the SA Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba).