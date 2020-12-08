Church leader accused of sexual and financial misconduct

Bishop Zondo seeks to interdict probe into rape claims

The leader of Living Waters Ministries, Archbishop Stephen Zondo, has gone to court to challenge an inquiry conducted by the CRL Rights Commission into allegations of rape and financial misconduct at his church.



Zondo, who has made headlines for alleged sexual and financial misconduct, is seeking relief in papers filed before the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to interdict the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities and its head Professor David Mosoma’s investigations into him...