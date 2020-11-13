Witnesses fear for their lives, fail to attend hearings
I'm getting a raw deal from CRL, Zondo protests
“I think I’m already being judged because what they (CRL Rights Commission) have done is to do a public court.”
These were the words of Rivers of Living Waters Ministries leader Archbishop Stephen Zondo, who has been accused of crimes including rape and financial misconduct by former congregants and family...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.