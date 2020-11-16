Congregants' families broken down
'Pastors join secret society to make churches powerful', witness at CRL Rights Commission claims
A former cult church leader told the CRL Rights Commission on Monday that manipulation is the number one tool charismatic leaders use to control their congregation.
These hearings come just days after CRL Commission investigations into Archbishop Stephen Zondo, leader of the Rivers of Living Waters Ministry. ..
