South Africa

Pedestrian grounded for falsely claiming R7m from Road Accident Fund

21 August 2021 - 11:54
The Hawks have arrested an Eastern Cape man for allegedly falsely claiming R7m from the Road Accident Fund.
An Eastern Cape man has been arrested for allegedly falsely claiming R7m from the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Lindile Ralane, 39, was hauled before the East London magistrate's court on Friday and  charged with fraud. Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Ralane’s case dates back to 2017.

“It is alleged that in December 2017, Ralane reported a case of reckless and negligent driving where he claimed to be the victim of the accident as a pedestrian. He subsequently submitted a claim to RAF for compensation,” said Mgolodela.

“RAF officials discovered that a similar accident occurred in Queenstown where the same details were recorded with no pedestrian involved before the payment could be made. The RAF was nearly prejudiced by R7m.”

Mgolodela said the RAF reported Ralane to the Hawks' serious corruption investigation unit.

Ralane was arrested on Thursday. He was released on R500 bail and his case was transferred to the regional court. He will be back in court on Wednesday.

