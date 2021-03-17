South Africa

Widow arrested more than a decade after ‘fraudulent’ R514,000 RAF claim

By TimesLIVE - 17 March 2021 - 12:42
The woman successfully claimed from the Road Accident Fund on behalf of her stepchildren but allegedly spent the money on herself. File photo.
The woman successfully claimed from the Road Accident Fund on behalf of her stepchildren but allegedly spent the money on herself. File photo.
Image: Supplied

A woman who successfully claimed R514,000 on behalf of her stepchildren from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) after the death of her husband nearly 14 years ago has appeared in court on a fraud charge.

Nyameka Katshwa, 48, was arrested on Tuesday in the Eastern Cape and appeared in court on the same day.

“It is alleged that on July 14 2007 Nyameka Katshwa made a fraudulent claim against the Road Accident Fund after her husband died due to motor vehicle accident,” said provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela.

“She made the claims on behalf of her stepchildren [the deceased’s minor children] who were not under her guardianship as they were staying with other relatives.”

The claim was successful and the RAF paid her R514,000.

“It is further reported she never used the money for her stepchildren’s needs but rather for her personal use,” said Mgolodela.

Katshwa was released from custody on warning and the case was remanded to April 13 2021.

TimesLIVE

Hawks reel in former attorney who 'pocketed' R6m meant for RAF victims

A former attorney who allegedly took R6m worth of Road Accident Fund payouts meant for his clients has appeared in court on theft charges.
News
4 months ago

Pay us, or we'll halt service: KZN ambulance operators demand R10m owed by RAF

The Road Accident Fund has been given until Saturday to pay close to R10m owed to private ambulance operators in KwaZulu-Natal - or services will be ...
News
4 months ago

Gauteng health recovers more than R523m from Road Accident Fund

The Gauteng department of health has recovered more than R523m from Road Accident Fund (RAF) claims for the last three financial years, says acting ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X