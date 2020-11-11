South Africa

Hawks reel in former attorney who 'pocketed' R6m meant for RAF victims

11 November 2020 - 14:27
The money was allegedly put into the attorney's trust fund account and then stolen.
Image: 123RF/Dmitry Kalinovsky

A former attorney who allegedly took R6m worth of Road Accident Fund (RAF) payouts meant for his clients has appeared in court on theft charges.

Solomon Maboku Maponya, 43, appeared in the Tzaneen magistrate's court on Tuesday after handing himself over to the authorities.

“It is alleged that between 2016 and 2018, Maponya, an independent attorney, represented five victims in their road accident claims for compensation from the RAF,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke.

Maluleke said the victims alleged they were baffled by the payout delays, until they approached RAF officials during a roadshow in Tzaneen. This was when they discovered  their claims had been processed and paid "a long time ago".

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Maponya, a former practising attorney based in Tzaneen, was struck off the roll in 2018 by the Pretoria high court for allegedly embezzling money from the RAF.

Maluleke said his bail was fixed at R10,000 and the case was postponed to December 10.

TimesLIVE

Pay us, or we'll halt service: KZN ambulance operators demand R10m owed by RAF

The Road Accident Fund has been given until Saturday to pay close to R10m owed to private ambulance operators in KwaZulu-Natal - or services will be ...
News
1 week ago

Road accident victims left in lurch despite R14bn kitty

Law firms, RAF accused of withholding payments.
Opinion
9 months ago

