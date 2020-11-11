Hawks reel in former attorney who 'pocketed' R6m meant for RAF victims

A former attorney who allegedly took R6m worth of Road Accident Fund (RAF) payouts meant for his clients has appeared in court on theft charges.

Solomon Maboku Maponya, 43, appeared in the Tzaneen magistrate's court on Tuesday after handing himself over to the authorities.

“It is alleged that between 2016 and 2018, Maponya, an independent attorney, represented five victims in their road accident claims for compensation from the RAF,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke.

Maluleke said the victims alleged they were baffled by the payout delays, until they approached RAF officials during a roadshow in Tzaneen. This was when they discovered their claims had been processed and paid "a long time ago".

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Maponya, a former practising attorney based in Tzaneen, was struck off the roll in 2018 by the Pretoria high court for allegedly embezzling money from the RAF.

Maluleke said his bail was fixed at R10,000 and the case was postponed to December 10.

