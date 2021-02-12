Cop tried to 'get rid' of Kaizer Chiefs boss Bobby Motaung’s fraud case, Zondo commission hears

Controversial Hawks colonel Welcome Mhlongo in 2015 tried to squash the fraud, theft and tender-rigging case against Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung related to the R1.2bn Mbombela Stadium case.

This was revealed at the state capture inquiry on Friday by the National Prosecuting Authority's Terence Joubert.

The case relates to Motaung and his business associates having allegedly falsified a tax certificate for the design of the stadium, as well as faking a municipal council letter, among other charges.

Joubert told the Zondo commission that a colleague had complained to him in 2015 about pressure he was facing from Mhlongo to get rid of the case against Motaung.

“I got a call from advocate Molele about a request that was made to him by Col Mhlongo,” said Joubert.

“He [Mhlongo] requested advocate Molele to either getting rid [of] or assist Bobby Motaung for some stadium that he was involved in and this did not sit well with advocate Molele who reported the matter to me.”