Soweto canoe club overcomes local fears to get youngsters out on the water

In Soweto, a canoe club is overcoming local superstitions about being on water and giving young people kayaking skills that some hope could one day get them into the Olympics.

In most parts of SA, water sports — especially equipment-heavy ones like kayaking — are the preserve of an elite, mostly white minority. Founded in 2003, The Soweto Canoe and Recreation Club aimed to change that, and it now has 72 members, from seven to 22 years old.

“The water helps me focus and be alone with my thoughts. When I'm facing challenges in life, I come here, take my boat and get into the water,” said Benjamin Mntonintshi, 20, balancing his kayak with his oars on the Klip River, which runs through the predominantly Black township.