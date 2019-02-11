More than R150m is expected to have been generated from the world's largest open water swimming event - the Midmar Mile.

The event - which was held on Saturday and Sunday - saw thousands of swimmers take to the water at the Midmar Dam near Howick in KwaZulu-Natal.

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN) said the economic bonanza had increased from R142m in 2018 to R150m this year.

"The province’s next big crowd-pulling sporting event is the Dusi canoe marathon from February 14-16.

"With Valentine’s Day falling between the two high-profile sporting events‚ the hospitality and tourism industry is anticipating a bumper two weeks‚" said Phindile Makwakwa‚ acting head of TKZN.

MEC for economic development Sihle Zikalala said the projected spend and economic impact was "promising"‚ adding that it would help to create and sustain jobs in the all-important hospitality sector.

Previous TKZN research revealed that visitors to these sporting events would recommend KwaZulu-Natal as a tourism destination based mainly on the beaches‚ warm climate‚ scenery and people.