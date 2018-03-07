Canoeist Siseko Ntondini paddles his way to fame

From playing water games in a river at Elias Motsoaledi informal settlement in Diepkloof, Soweto, canoeist Siseko Ntondini is now reaching new heights every year.

In the prestigious Duzi Canoe Marathon along the Msunduzi River from Maritzburg to Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, Ntondini's annual exploits have captivated every one around him and earned him celebrity status, after coming third last week.

And since those playful river-rafting days, Ntondini has risen to become a canoeing star, with the movie Beyond the River based on his life and that of his friend and canoeing partner Piers Cruikshank, a teacher at Kingsmead College in Rosebank, north of Joburg.

Ntondini works for an outdoor advertising company. Everyone acknowledges him and Sifiso Cebekhulu, his co-worker and childhood canoeing friend, who was also interviewed by the film's producers.

"My early paddling days began the day I met Ryno Armof. It was a chance meeting at the nearby filling station when he saw a group of boys loitering around. He asked whether we were interested in taking up paddling as a sport.

"We all agreed in unison that we would love to be trained as paddlers. With our little knowledge of canoeing, Ryno took us through our paces at the nearby Power Park dam.

"My mom was dead set against me taking part in water sports, she felt it was dangerous. Most importantly, we grew up with the notion from parents that there was a snake [mam'lambo], swallowing people at the Power Park Dam."