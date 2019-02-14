PICTURES | Dusi Canoe Marathon gets underway in Pietermaritzburg
There were thrills and spills in the Dusi Canoe Marathon on day 1 with Race favourite Andy Birkett battling over the rocks at Mission rapids and coming in 1 minute and 20 seconds behind Sbonelo Khwela.
Early race leader Hank McGregor took a spill at Taxi rapids and lost 25 minutes in the Dusi Canoe marathon early on Thursday.
Tamika Haw won the ladies race ahead of Christie Mackenzie.
The Dusi Canoe Marathon is a marathon canoe race held over three days between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.
It is run along the Msunduzi and Mgeni Rivers over a total distance of 120 kilometres.
The race attracts between 1600 and 2000 paddlers each year, making it the biggest canoeing event on the African continent.
It is organised by the Natal Canoe Club.
The clubhouse is located on the banks of the Msunduzi River, at the exact start point of the race.