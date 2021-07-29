Products at risk of going off and animal feed stuck at Durban port

SA has a “food crisis in the making” as a result of the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and a cybersecurity hack on Transnet’s IT systems, with perishable food and animal feed languishing in the Durban port.

The SA Meat Processors Association (Sampa) and SA Association of Meat Importers & Exporters (AMIE SA) is calling for an urgent action plan by government to ensure imported perishable food containers are rerouted to inland cold storage facilities, as KZN facilities have been severely affected by the unrest.

“There are major backlogs for both exports and imports in the Durban port. The port is running short of space to store containers and running out of plug points used to keep containers cool, which will result in massive food wastage if not resolved immediately,” the associations said. “Exacerbating the matter is that the events of the past two weeks have severely affected key cold storage infrastructure in the province.”

There are 290 temperature controlled containers, “which require an urgent cold storage remedy, with many more containers en route from international markets to offload at the port of Durban”.

“Besides requiring an urgent solution for cold storage of containers, an additional complication lies in the microbiological, phytosanitary testing of food product coming into the port, and the authorities' curtailed capacity to test arriving product due to the damage to some testing labs.”

The groups have written to the government to allow fully sealed containers to be transported to inland cold storage facilities, where the inland veterinary teams can follow normal testing and release procedures.

The associations say the present situation is a “perfect storm” that could lead to food shortages in the coming weeks.