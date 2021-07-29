Port operations restored at Transnet after cyber attack
The public enterprises department announced on Wednesday that Transnet had restored port operations after a cyber attack disruption at its key container terminals.
“Transnet has managed to fully restore operations at the ports, which enables the country’s supply chain and logistics system to resume normal operations,” the public enterprises department said in a statement. It said the resumption of operations at Transnet was good news as it was the backbone of the country’s economy.
“The main system responsible for the container operations, the Navis N4 terminal operating system, has been fully restored and customers are now able to access the customer links to facilitate imports and exports.
“The remaining systems will continue to be brought up in a staggered manner to minimise further risks and interruptions,” the department said.
MINISTER GORDHAN COMMENDS TRANSNET FOR RESTORING FULL— DPE_ZA (@DPE_ZA) July 28, 2021
PORTS OPERATIONS pic.twitter.com/6UaHOXpr4w
It said the Durban container terminals were fully functional on Navis with a few other interface systems progressing well.
“In the Eastern Cape, the container operations working with some of the IT functionalities are still being restored and the vessels are working in parallel with the manual processes.”
The Western Cape has been fully restored, while some of the IT functions were still being restored.
According to the department, a preliminary assessment of the cyber attack indicates that Transnet and its customer data has not been compromised.
“Cyber attacks have been on the increase in the country and globally. Investigations are under way into the events and due process will take place.
“Government commends the leadership of the affected companies for their patience while Transnet worked to restore full operations.”
The department said Transnet was strengthening weaknesses identified in its IT environment.
TimesLIVE
