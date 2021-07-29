Port operations restored at Transnet after cyber attack

The public enterprises department announced on Wednesday that Transnet had restored port operations after a cyber attack disruption at its key container terminals.

“Transnet has managed to fully restore operations at the ports, which enables the country’s supply chain and logistics system to resume normal operations,” the public enterprises department said in a statement. It said the resumption of operations at Transnet was good news as it was the backbone of the country’s economy.

“The main system responsible for the container operations, the Navis N4 terminal operating system, has been fully restored and customers are now able to access the customer links to facilitate imports and exports.

“The remaining systems will continue to be brought up in a staggered manner to minimise further risks and interruptions,” the department said.