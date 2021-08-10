Police investigating man’s death during Pinetown liquor looting

The police have opened an inquest docket after a man allegedly died during a stampede outside a Pinetown liquor storage facility in a looting incident on Monday night.

On Tuesday KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said: “A group of people went to Wilshire Road in Mariannhill [near Pinetown] where they helped themselves to liquor dumped by the liquor outlet.

“It was reported the expired liquor was put outside after the outlet was cleaned and they were waiting to dispose of it. The community noticed the liquor and stormed the premises. Public order police together with local police dispersed the crowd after they became uncontrollable.”

She said during the stampede a 45-year-old man died at the scene and an inquest docket was opened for investigation at Mariannhill police station.