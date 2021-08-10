Man arrested after body of woman allegedly found in his shack

A 30-year-old man was arrested after the body of a woman believed to be his girlfriend was allegedly found in his shack in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, police said.

After hearing rumours that a body was at the man’s shack in Vastrap in Booysens Park, the brother of the woman went to investigate but was told that his sister was not there, police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said.

Naidu said community members later arrived and found the body of the 38-year-old with multiple stab wounds.

Naidu said it was alleged that the woman had visited her boyfriend on Saturday evening and spent the night with him.

“Motive for the murder is suspected to be domestic related.”

The man was arrested and charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday.