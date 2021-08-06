South Africa

Three killed as gunmen storm home in Eastern Cape

By TimesLIVE - 06 August 2021 - 14:37
A three-year-old child was injured during the shooting. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

An intensive search is under way for suspects who stormed into a home and opened fire on a family, killing three people and leaving three others critically injured at Engcobo in the Eastern Cape.

Two attackers entered the home at Ekuphumleni location on Thursday evening and started shooting, fatally wounding three people, aged 22 to 27, one of them a neighbour sitting outside.

“Another two family members and a three-year-old boy were rushed to a nearby hospital for serious injuries sustained during the shooting. They are alleged to be in a critical condition,” said police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana.

“The motive for the shooting is not known. Police have opened three cases of murder and three of attempted murder for investigation. No arrest has been made yet.”

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga called on investigators to trace, track and find the culprits without delay.

TimesLIVE

Man on murder charge after girlfriend killed with axe

A 26-year-old man who allegedly killed his girlfriend with an axe was arrested at a farm in Balfour in the Eastern Cape on Sunday night.
News
3 days ago

Eastern Cape farmer killed after approaching 'suspicious vehicle'

Darryl Richter succumbed to multiple stab wounds on the scene where he allegedly shot dead two of his three attackers.
News
1 month ago

Murder rate increases in KZN and Eastern Cape flagged by Bheki Cele

The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have seen double-digit increases in their murder rates, police minister Bheki Cele said on Friday.
News
2 months ago

