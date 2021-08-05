News

Ramaphosa to announce 'changes to the national executive' at 8.30pm

By Staff Reporter - 05 August 2021 - 18:49
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday night. File photo.
Image: GCIS / Elmond Jiyane

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday.

The presidency said in a statement that Ramaphosa, who was meeting members of the ANC and alliance partner leaders on Thursday evening, would be announcing “changes to the national executive” at 8.30pm.

A SACP insider confirmed to TimesLIVE that Ramaphosa has been locked in a meeting with leaders of the ANC, SACP and Cosatu since midday on Thursday, discussing the reshuffle.

“It looks like it is going to be major. I don’t have specific names,” said the source at around 6.30pm.

No cabinet reshuffle on Friday, Ramaphosa has not consulted top six: Jessie Duarte

The ANC's top brass has poured cold water on speculation over a possible cabinet reshuffle, amid calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to axe some ...
6 hours ago

'He needs to look beyond just his party': Maimane gives Ramaphosa cabinet reshuffle advice

"I really do not think the president ought to just only look within parliament itself. He is more than welcome to even look outside parliament," says ...
3 days ago

