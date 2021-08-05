Ramaphosa to announce 'changes to the national executive' at 8.30pm
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday.
The presidency said in a statement that Ramaphosa, who was meeting members of the ANC and alliance partner leaders on Thursday evening, would be announcing “changes to the national executive” at 8.30pm.
A SACP insider confirmed to TimesLIVE that Ramaphosa has been locked in a meeting with leaders of the ANC, SACP and Cosatu since midday on Thursday, discussing the reshuffle.
“It looks like it is going to be major. I don’t have specific names,” said the source at around 6.30pm.
