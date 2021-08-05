IN FULL | 10 new ministers as Ramaphosa rings the cabinet changes

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night made wide-ranging changes to his cabinet, bringing in new ministers of health, finance and, in the wake of recent civil unrest, defence and military veterans.

There were also new ministers appointed in the presidency, communications and digital technologies and human settlements, among others.

Below is Ramaphosa's full address, as given to media. It has not been edited.

Statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on changes to the national executive.

Fellow South Africans,

This evening I am announcing certain changes to the national executive. This comes at a time when the country is facing several challenges and we are called upon to undertake several tasks at once.

First, we are working to accelerate our vaccination programme to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. Second, we are working to ensure peace and stability in the wake of the recent outbreak of violence and destruction in parts of the country. Third, we are mobilising all available resources and capabilities to rebuild our economy and provide relief to those most vulnerable.

I am therefore making changes to the national executive to improve the capacity of government to effectively undertake these tasks.

At the same time, there are a number of vacancies that need to be filled. These include vacancies created by the tragic passing of minister Jackson Mthembu and deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa, and the appointment of former deputy minister Parks Tau as an MEC in Gauteng.

A further vacancy has arisen after the request I have received from minister Zwelini Mkhize to allow him to step down as the minister of health in order to bring certainty and stability to this important portfolio. I am grateful to minister Mkhize for his service, and particularly for the outstanding leadership he has provided in the face of the worst pandemic in over a century.