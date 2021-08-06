South Africa

Crime Intelligence cop arrested for 'hiring a hitman' in KZN

By TimesLIVE - 06 August 2021 - 10:15
The bust was made by Hawks members from the Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Empangeni Tactical Response Team. File image.
The bust was made by Hawks members from the Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Empangeni Tactical Response Team. File image.
Image: Orrin Singh

The Hawks say its officers have apprehended a Crime Intelligence policeman, after he allegedly collected a firearm he had given a hitman for a planned assassination.

The arrest on Wednesday was made by Hawks members from the Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Empangeni Tactical Response Team.

The 54-year-old policeman allegedly hired a hitman and gave him an unlicensed gun.

The murder was not carried out. He then demanded the firearm back and was arrested after collecting it.

The policeman faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

TimesLIVE

Glebelands ‘hitman’ found guilty of murders of four people

Glebelands Hostel 'hitman' Senzo Sihle Cele was convicted of four counts of murder by the Pietermaritzburg high court this week.
News
4 months ago

Three teens shot at notorious Durban hostel a day after wanted 'hitman' is arrested

One day after police arrested a "wanted hitman" for a spate of murders at the notorious Glebelands hostel in Umlazi on Friday, three teenagers were ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting