Makhubo was a gift to SA’s public service, says Mashatile

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has described deceased City of Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo as a selfless public servant who embodied intelligence, enthusiasm and hard work.

Mashatile was speaking on Wednesday at the virtual funeral service held in honour of Makhubo, who succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday last week after being hospitalised for a week. He was 53.

Mashatile said Makhubo was a gift to SA’s public service.

“He was a genuine friend, dependable colleague, an activist, leader, patriot and international titan for all humanity. He was a principled revolutionary and a true comrade to the end,” said Mashatile.

Mashatile heaped praises to Makhubo for his role in the youth struggles of the country.

“Comrade Geoff belonged to the militant generation of young people worthy of a high accolade – the young lions. They faced the stark choice of freedom or death. They insisted on freedom in their lifetime. In comrade Geoff, we have lost a rare jewel, one of our finest. He was hardworking and dependable. We will miss his energy, smartness and razor-sharp mind.

“Comrade Geoff’s activism was not limited to meeting in halls and boardrooms. He would join communities and tell them that all will be well. He would urge them to do more. He would join communities in the streets and the front-end of the picket lines. He was never aloof. He was always there to lend a hand, provide leadership and to listen,” said Mashatile.

Mashatile also called on South Africans to continue obeying Covid-19 regulations and urged them to stop the ongoing sporadic looting of stores happening across parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

“We must continue to wear our masks, wash and sanitise our hands, practice social distancing and avoid places with large crowds. We should also help law enforcement agencies to protect our properties,” said Mashatile.

By Tuesday night, over 70 people had died and 1,234 arrested from the looting violence in Gauteng and KZN.