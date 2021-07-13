'A peaceful, gentle giant': Khusela Diko shares moving tribute to late Joburg mayor

Late Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo was forever jovial, a leader rooted in his people, exemplary in humility and with a legendary sense of humour.

This is according to suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, who was speaking during a virtual memorial service for Makhubo on Tuesday. Makhubo succumbed to Covid-19 complications last week.

Friends and family remembered him as a peaceful person who would not have taken kindly to the deadly protests and looting of businesses taking place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

“Comrade Geoff was a peaceful person. He would not like to see Joburg burning like it is now. Actually, if he was still alive he would be on the ground engaging with our communities.

“Let us ensure that we give comrade Geoff a befitting farewell by ensuring that Joburg, Gauteng and the entire SA is in peace,” said a friend, only identified as Siphiwe.

Another friend said the news of his passing came as a shock and left them deeply broken.

“He was a friend who pumped a lot of positivity into our lives, a friend who was extremely generous to all in many ways,” he said.