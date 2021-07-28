SA will rise, and anarchy will be defeated

After the horrors of World War 2, the Marshall Plan was enacted to rebuild a destroyed and decimated Europe. Our leaders, industrialists and investors must urgently adopt our version of the Marshall Plan to rebuild our shattered economy and restore civility to our system of governance.

Regions that once hosted bustling industrial infrastructure are now left with skeletons of factories used to be hubs of the food and trade chain. The rampaging insurrection and the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended life in all parts of the country in ways never witnessed in our recorded history. We will have to confront a fundamentally changed economic landscape.

Our embattled nation witnessed profiles in courage, as loyal citizens risked life and limb to face destructive hooligans dressed in political garb, whose aim was to enact regime change regardless of the costs involved.

As we ramp up emergency responses to this man-made carnage, our unpreparedness comes into sharp view. The countless images of chaos and turmoil exceed the horrors of Covid-19. We seem to be living in an alternate universe.

Now is the time and the hour for all those who love our country to rebuild our shattered nation as the ultimate rebuke to the faceless demagogues who conspired to enslave us.

In these crucial days as the country was in an inferno, patriots opposed every attempt to rob them of any liberty they had gained. The anarchy will be defeated, and our great nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and prosper.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni