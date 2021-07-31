South Africa

Sars smokes out illicit cigarettes worth R6m in Cape Town raids

31 July 2021 - 14:37
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
SARS officials seize a massive load of counterfeit cigarettes in a raid on traders in Cape Town.
SARS officials seize a massive load of counterfeit cigarettes in a raid on traders in Cape Town.
Image: SARS

Counterfeit cigarettes valued at R6m have been seized by SA Revenue Service officials in a raid on numerous traders in Cape Town.

Members of the customs national rapid response team and the police carried out the intelligence-driven operation on Thursday, seizing 443 cases each containing 50 cartons of various brands of cigarettes.

The operation was part of a heightened focus on illicit trade in cigarettes and tobacco products. Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the import of illicit cigarettes and other goods such as clothing, counterfeit medicines and used cars were destroying local industry and contributing to job losses.

Kieswetter said there were also health risks for consumers as illegally imported cigarettes do not comply with SA health regulations.

“Sars has a mandate to facilitate legitimate trade and will not tolerate illicit trade that harms our economy and our people,” said Kieswetter.

“It is our strategic objective to make it hard and costly for those who do not comply with our tax and customs and excise legislation.”

TimesLIVE

SARS officials seize a massive load of counterfeit cigarettes in a raid on traders in Cape Town.
SARS officials seize a massive load of counterfeit cigarettes in a raid on traders in Cape Town.
Image: SARS

Truck driver fined R100,000 for smuggling illicit cigarettes

A truck driver who was caught with R4.8m worth of illegal cigarettes has been convicted by the Zeerust magistrate's court.
News
3 weeks ago

Truck driver arrested on SA-Botswana border with illicit cigarettes worth R4.8m

Police have arrested a truck driver for possession of illicit cigarettes worth more than R4.8m at the Kopfontein border with Botswana near Zeerust.
News
1 month ago

Truck driver caught smuggling cigarettes worth more than R1m in Springs

A truck driver from Zimbabwe was arrested for smuggling illicit cigarettes worth more than R1m in Springs in Ekurhuleni at the weekend.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting