Mboweni's cigarette price hike a 'windfall for the illegal market': Batsa

“The 8% increase is far in excess of the government’s planned excise policy and is another windfall for the illegal market that flourished during the 20-week prohibition last year and now is over 50% of the South African market — one of the highest in the world,” Batsa said in a statement.

“The affect will be disastrous for the government’s attempts to recover billions of lost revenue at a time when the country needs the money the most.

“The legal tax-compliant industry has failed to regain billions of sales lost to national and international criminal enterprises during the sales ban and the threat of significant job losses is greatly exacerbated by this dangerous excise hike,” Batsa added.

Delivering the latest budget speech, Mboweni announced an increase in sin taxes which will see smokers fork out R1.39 more for a pack of 20 cigarettes.