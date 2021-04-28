Mango Airlines customers experience flight delays, uncertainty

Mango Airlines has apologised for Wednesday morning’s flight interruptions and delays.

“We are currently working on a solution and will be back at the counters and hope to clear the delays as soon possible,” the airline said.

The reasons for the disruptions were not explained.

Customers shared their concerns on social media about Wednesday’s flights and future flight bookings amid reports the airline may halt operations from month-end.

“I have been here since 5.30am. Why are you still taking bookings, mara? Just take me to CPT asseblief,” said @Skattie.

Newlywed @mike2am posted: “It’s our honeymoon so stop trying and please do better.”