Mango flights to resume as Acsa lifts suspension over debt

Airports Company SA (Acsa) said on Wednesday afternoon it had lifted the suspension on Mango airlines from using its airports due to outstanding debt.

This followed negotiations between the parties earlier in the day. The airline has made part payment towards the sum it owes for landing fees, parking fees and passenger service charges.

“The airline has made further undertakings to settle the remaining debt. It is under these circumstances that Acsa has agreed to lift the suspension,” said Acsa. “The approach is consistent with our approach to other airlines based on the terms and conditions entered into contractually, details of which remain confidential.”

Mango apologised for the flight interruptions and delays. “We ask for calm and patience as we navigate through these challenges. We will update the public as soon as possible.”

Mango said it would resume normal operations from Thursday and urged passengers to contact their call centre on 086 100 1234 or via e-mail on vouchers@flymango.com to deal with Wednesday's cancellations specifically.

TimesLIVE