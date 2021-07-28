Luxury watch theft leads police to R8m gem stash in Cape Town pawn shops

The owner contacted a forensic investigation firm and asked them to look into the matter, and on Monday private detectives and police visited the Long Street shop.

The source said the owner of the shop had a police-issued jewellery recycling permit and a second-hand dealer permit and he gave the police permission to search his shop.

By then the owner of the watch had realised that not only the watch, but also jewellery that had been stolen from their house over a period of time allegedly by an employee, was in the shop.

When the police searched the premises, they found the allegedly stolen IWC timepiece among 51 other high-value watches.

Ads for IWC watches on Chrono24.com lists amounts ranging from R2,500 to R4.8m.

The police also found cut and uncut diamonds for which the shop owner was allegedly unable to produce any records or entries in his official register.