S Mag

Kanye West's listening event breaks global streaming record

By Masego Seemela - 28 July 2021 - 15:06
American rapper Kanye West's listening session has broken an Apple music’s global live streaming record.
American rapper Kanye West's listening session has broken an Apple music’s global live streaming record.
Image: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Since hosting a listening session for his tenth studio album, Donda, American rapper and businessman Kanye West has broken an Apple Music global live streaming record of all time.

According to TMZ, West’s album event pulled 3.3 million viewers on the night of its streaming which made him the most live-streamed solo act beating rappers Gucci Mane and Jeezy verzuz battle, which drew in 1.8 million views last year.

Even though his fans were disappointed when they found out that the rapper wasn’t planning on dropping the album after the sold-out listening session, reports surfaced that the reason Ye, as he’s affectionately known, has released Donda was because he is “temporarily living at the Atlanta stadium” to complete his much-awaited project.

Adding fuel to the rumours, Ye also shared a picture of a small room with a bed and his belongings on Instagram.

Kanye West, Lerato Kganyago & Lil Nas X: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

Your one stop shop for news you might have missed from the weekend.
S Mag
2 days ago

The most surprising celebrity couples of 2021 so far

It might be cold outside, but celebville sure is heating up!
S Mag
5 days ago

Sneakers worn by Kanye West to be auctioned for $1m at private auction

Sotheby’s announced it was auctioning the rapper's Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototype sneakers.
S Mag
3 months ago

Kanye West makes 'rich list' history

Kanye West is truly raking in the dough though!
S Mag
4 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting