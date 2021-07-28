Kanye West's listening event breaks global streaming record

Since hosting a listening session for his tenth studio album, Donda, American rapper and businessman Kanye West has broken an Apple Music global live streaming record of all time.

According to TMZ, West’s album event pulled 3.3 million viewers on the night of its streaming which made him the most live-streamed solo act beating rappers Gucci Mane and Jeezy verzuz battle, which drew in 1.8 million views last year.