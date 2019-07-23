Have you seen this woman? She's wanted by cops over R8m Sandton jewellery heist

"It was weird that she wanted to see only the most expensive products. She did not pay attention to detail but kept on looking around and outside the window," said Moosa.

As the woman kept on shopping, she was joined by a man, who also posed as a customer. The duo acted as if they did not know each other. Moments later they were joined by another man, who carried a large bag.

"As a consultant was assisting one of them, the last guy who entered the shop just pulled out a gun and ordered that everyone keep quiet and ... lay down on the floor, while the two took watches, diamonds, rings," recalled Moosa.

The entire ordeal took place in less than 20 minutes, during which Moosa said the trio ransacked the place.

She said one shop assistant was tied up with a rope, assaulted and sustained injuries as she was forced to open the safe.

Although an audit is still being conducted to determine the exact value of the 19 rings, luxury watches and diamonds stolen, the store confirmed that at least R280,000 had been taken from the safe.

Police spokesperson Captain Granville Meyer confirmed the incident, which was captured on CCTV.

"A case of business robbery was registered. Police are still busy with investigations and analysing the footage, showing two males and a female," he said.

The suspects were still at large on Monday evening.