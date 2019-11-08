Bishops school sex scandal report expected in 'next few days'

A report regarding allegations that Bishops schoolteacher and water polo coach Fiona Viotti engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with pupils is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Bishops headmaster Guy Pearson told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Friday via e-mail that the school was “conducting a thorough independent investigation”.

“We have co-operated with all the statutory bodies. They are satisfied that we are conducting a thorough independent investigation.

"This investigation is not yet complete and we cannot make any comments until it has run its course. We will issue a media statement once it is concluded. We expect the report to be available in the next few days,” he said.

Viotti has since left the school.

Netwerk24 reported this week that five boys — two of whom are no longer pupils — had come forward. Pearson did not respond to a question seeking confirmation of this.