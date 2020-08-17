Business

Momentum Metropolitan subsidiary targeted in cyber attack

By Staff Reporter - 17 August 2020 - 12:27
Momentum Metropolitan said an investigation is under way into the data breach which it detected on August 13.
Image: 123RF/dolgachov

Momentum Metropolitan has been targeted in a cyberattack by a “third party” that  “unlawfully accessed a limited portion of data” of a subsidiary of the group.

The financial services group said on Monday that it immediately activated its IT security incident plan after becoming aware of a data breach on its network on August 13.

“The group’s IT teams have been working non-stop to ensure that service to clients remains unaffected,” it said in a statement on Monday.

“In conjunction with cyber forensic partners, the group has done extensive investigations into the nature and extent of the breach. Based on the investigation to date, the group confirms that information accessed does not contain any client or member data.”

Information accessed during the cyberattack contained “administrative and financial data” that was not expected to prejudice any stakeholders of the group.

The group alerted authorities about the incident and said investigations were ongoing.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported in July that three men who were allegedly planning to hack the Sassa system and steal money intended for social grants had been arrested by the Hawks.

- TimesLIVE

