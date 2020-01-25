Employee arrested for cyber attack on labour department

An employee has been arrested in connection with a cyber attack this week in which one of the department of employment and labour’s servers was hacked.

Spokesperson for the department Teboho Thejane said on Saturday that the employee, who was arrested on Friday, was stationed at the Sandton labour centre.

A criminal case had been opened and further investigations were under way, he said.

Thejane said the Compensation Fund’s Anti-Corruption & Integrity management team had been alerted about the cyber attack on Tuesday.