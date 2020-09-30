Hackers hit government fund for children and missing people

Hackers attacked a justice department fund last week, the department said on Wednesday, but said it did not receive any ransom demands.

They targeted a fund containing a pool of money held by the courts in trust on behalf of minors, unborn heirs and missing or absent persons, it said.

"The department confirms what appears to be an incident wherein unauthorised transactions may have been attempted on the Guardians fund at the Masters office Pietermartizburg," Crispin Phiri, spokesman for the Department of Justice Constitutional Development (DOJ) said.

Two cyber crime experts, who have reviewed the matter, told Reuters the attack was orchestrated by DoppelPaymer ransomware - a malicious software - used by its namesake cybercriminal group.