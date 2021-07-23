State bids to recover Zuma’s legal fees

The state has given itself six months as it launches a process to recover R18.2m that was spent on defending jailed former president Jacob Zuma in his corruption trial

The state attorney's office this week filed an affidavit in the Pretoria high court in line with the court's directive that a report on steps to be taken to recover money from Zuma should be filed...