Family workshop looted hours after closing for weekend

The workshop was one of the earliest targets of the violent looting outbreak in Gauteng two weeks ago

One Saturday earlier this month, mechanical engineer Kgomotso Mathekgane closed his car repair workshop in downtown Johannesburg for the weekend and drove home to Pretoria. A few hours later, his workshop was looted and set alight.



