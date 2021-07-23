Families remember victims of stampede during looting spree

The family of a 29-year-old man who died during a stampede at Ndofaya Mall in Meadowlands, Soweto, say they had just celebrated his birthday a week earlier and were looking forward to many years with him.



Sello Sefanyetso was killed along with 10 other people when hordes of people stormed the mall during the violent looting in Gauteng last week...