Boxing poorer after Thysse's shock passing

Promoter succumbs to Covid weeks after Ledwaba

The boxing family was yesterday left befuddled after the death of promoter Andre Thysse, who was an unshakable force in the fight against what he deemed shabby treatment on boxing by authorities.



Willing to die for the sport, he served with aplomb as a fighter for 10 years, and that includes winning the SA and Commonwealth super middleweight belts. Thysse lived for boxing and his enthusiasm was second to none and that is why he never thought twice to question Boxing SA's decisions, and this attitude turned him their No.1 enemy...