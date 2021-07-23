Boxing poorer after Thysse's shock passing
Promoter succumbs to Covid weeks after Ledwaba
The boxing family was yesterday left befuddled after the death of promoter Andre Thysse, who was an unshakable force in the fight against what he deemed shabby treatment on boxing by authorities.
Willing to die for the sport, he served with aplomb as a fighter for 10 years, and that includes winning the SA and Commonwealth super middleweight belts. Thysse lived for boxing and his enthusiasm was second to none and that is why he never thought twice to question Boxing SA's decisions, and this attitude turned him their No.1 enemy...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.