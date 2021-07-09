Covid-19: Vaccines open to those aged 35 and older from August

SA’s vaccination programme will open up to people from 35 to 49 years old from August 1, with registrations beginning on July 15 for this age group, said the health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on Friday morning.

People will also be able to get shots on the weekends from August 1, she said.

The health ministry met with Treasury and has secured funding to increase capacity to run the programme on weekends.

Kubayi said the rising numbers of infections in the Western Cape, Limpopo, North West, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga was extremely worrying, as these provinces seemed to be following the same trend as Gauteng.