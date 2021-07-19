Zuma recycling old complaints with cut and paste to avoid court – Trengove
The National Prosecuting Authority has argued that former president Jacob Zuma is resuscitating old arguments and complaints that he has unsuccessfully used in past failed court challenges.
Zuma wants his corruption case in Pietermaritzburg to be postponed until he can be present in court as opposed to it being held virtually...
